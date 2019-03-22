Fake doctor conned women into having danger lip jabs

A FEMALE pensioner, posing as a retired doctor in Gran Canaria, has been injecting a dangerous substance into women’s lips and charging them 150 euros per session.

But the 69-year-old, whose identity is not known, was arrested by the National Police after several complaints had been received from customers, who were physically scared and emotionally scarred.

They all showed the same symptoms, as well as suffering the same side-effects after being injected with silicone, having being told the substance was hyaluronic acid, normally used as a temporary filler to remove wrinkles or lines.

All the procedures were performed by the fraudulent doctor, and the affected women were admitted to special clinics to have the silicone extracted.

The fraudster assured her clients that she was a professional, who used to work as a doctor at the local hospital.

She performed all the beauty treatments from her local hairdresser, in the Escalerita area, or from her own home, where she was later arrested.

The Canaries’ National Police chief said the investigation began at the end of January, when one woman made an official complaint about the fake doctor.

Seven other women have since reported the fraudster, all having received the same treatment, and all suffering with similar, unpleasant side-effects.

The pretend doctor, who has been charged with crimes against public health, is awaiting an appearance before a judge.