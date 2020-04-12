SECOND FAKE BOLETIN DOCUMENT CIRCLING THE INTERNET

A second fake document is being shared online, that has been made fraudulently on official Boletin headed paper.

The document is stating dates that the state of alarm will be relazed, and dates that businesses will be able to re-open, but it is fake.

It is not a royal decree published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), nor has it been distributed by Cadena SER, it is a montage.

The supposed document is dated April 13th and refers to decree 542/2020, which “regulates the periods of completion of the restriction measures imposed during the state of alarm” by the coronavirus.

It also bears the Cadena SER watermark, but this document has not been published in the BOE, the elements of the document do not coincide with the official ones and are identical to those of another royal decree and Cadena SER itself has denied it.

In addition, the Government has also indicated on Twitter that it is a false document.