Fake assault… fake theft!

A BRITISH man was arrested after pretending to police that he’d been robbed in Benidorm.

The 45-year-old made a falsified denuncia, claiming two thugs had assaulted him from behind and knocked him unconscious.

In the imaginary tussle, the thieves stole a watch worth €8,900, a phone and bank cards. The man also claimed that €2,170 had been taken from his account.

But CCTV records above the Benidorm cashpoint showed the same man extracting the money on five occasions, over a

two-day period.

He will, reportedly, soon appear before a judge.