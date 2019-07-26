Fake assault… fake theft!
A BRITISH man was arrested after pretending to police that he’d been robbed in Benidorm.
The 45-year-old made a falsified denuncia, claiming two thugs had assaulted him from behind and knocked him unconscious.
In the imaginary tussle, the thieves stole a watch worth €8,900, a phone and bank cards. The man also claimed that €2,170 had been taken from his account.
But CCTV records above the Benidorm cashpoint showed the same man extracting the money on five occasions, over a
two-day period.
He will, reportedly, soon appear before a judge.
