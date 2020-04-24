FACE MASK MUST COST LESS THAN ONE EURO BY LAW

Starting tomorrow surgical masks will have a maximum RRP of € 0.96 and than sanitizer gels and hydroalcoholic solutions, (depending on the amount purchased), will cost between 0.015 euros and 0.021 euros per millilitre.

The pricing bands have been put in place to assure these products are accessible to all and so retailers cannot charge extortionate prices. Sanidad initially checked the manufacturing costs for these items and came up with the pricing in relation to this.

This was established by Order SND / 354/2020, published by the BOE last Sunday, which establishes exceptional measures to guarantee access by the population to products recommended for use as hygienic measures for the prevention of infections by COVID- 19