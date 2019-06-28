Keep your eye on the small change

THE Guardia Civil have reissued a notice to tourists to keep an eye out for Egyptian and Mexican currency, which is working its way into Spanish circulation.

The Mexican five-peso coin and the Egyptian one-pound coin are very similar to the two-Euro coin, and on first look, the difference would probably go unnoticed.

However, the number of “foreign” coins being circulated in the country’s tourist hotspots has increased over the past week, according to officials.

Tourists are been asked to inspect their change when purchasing items, to ensure they do not receive one of the coins, unintentionally.

The Mexican peso is worth 24 cents only, while the Egyptian one-pound coin is valued at just five cents.