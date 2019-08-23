Take extra care!

Accion del Sol

WITH the sharp rise in temperatures, we would like to remind you to ensure that your dog has sufficient water and shade, and is only walked early in the morning and later in the day, to avoid the hot pavements which can burn your dog’s paws.

Please do not, under any circumstances, leave your dog in a hot car. They can die in a very short space of time.

Students

We have, again, had German students from Ludwigshafen, helping us at the refuge, for the last two weeks. The dogs have had a great time, being pampered, walked, bathed and brushed.

The students were very lucky to have been taken diving with the Tenerife Diving Accadamy, in Abades, who also help and support the refuge in so many ways, for which we are extremely grateful.

The diving lesson was to teach the students about the harmful effects of pollution in the sea, and the plastic and rubbish that are killing our fish. We do ask that when you are enjoying your trip to the beach, please consider this enormous, world-wide problem, and collect any discarded rubbish that you see. Every little bit helps towards make the world a cleaner place.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol