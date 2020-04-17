EXTRA HELP FOR CANARIES FAMILIES UNTIL ‘VITAL’ MIMIMUM INCOME IS PASSED

The Canary Islands approves emergency minimum income, between 367 and 478 euros per family, which will benefit between 38,000 and 40,000 families.

The President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, announced the approval of an emergency Canarian income today, the amount of which will range between 367 and 478 euros per family, and which will serve as a bridge until the approval of the ‘vital’ minimum income that the central government plans to carry out.

This extraordinary aid, which will reach between 38,000 and 40,000 families as detailed by the Canarian president, will be carried out in a single income and will be active “as long as it takes until the minimum vital income is approved” by the central government in Madrid.

Details of how to apply for it will be available early next week.

Torres also explained that the decree-law that contains the text of this Canarian emergency income, includes exemption from the payment of rent for social housing in the Canary Islands for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, which will benefit some 20,000 families – over 50,000 people.