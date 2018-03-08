Experimental opening for those unemployed

ADEJE Council’s Economic Development department has joined forces with the Canarian Employment Service, along with the Employment and Social Services Ministry.

Together, they plan to develop an experimental programme, ServiRes, to benefit 60 unemployed people in the borough.

These individuals will have been jobless for over a year, and the objective is to assist their re-entry into the labour market.

Adeje Employment Councillor Manuel Luis Méndez Martin, said: “Over recent years, we have run different initiatives, designed to help people return to work, and with a lot of success.

“We are meeting two main objectives: training in the work sector, and returning people to work who, until now, for various reasons, have been unable to find work.”

Those taking part will, after their training, receive a certificate of qualification in basic bar and restaurant management.

They will also take part in placements in businesses, as well as in specialist training workshops and more, to improve their curriculum and increase their employability.

Those chosen for the course must attend all the classes, plus the scheduled, practical sessions and workshops, as well as interviews and orientation sessions.

More information can be obtained from the Costa Adeje Tourism Development Centre (CDTCA).