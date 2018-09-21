Expats are warned: Make sure you are registered in Spain

SIMON. Manley, Britain’s Spanish Ambassador, has issued a Brexit letter for all expats living in Spain, urging them to make sure they are registered fully before the UK divorce from the EU.

Although his letter expresses optimism for a deal, it stresses that we must prepare for all eventualities, including a potentially-devastating “no-deal” finale.

“Please ensure you are correctly registered here in Spain,” he says, and he also includes a link, detailing how to prepare for that scenario.

It comes after “no-deal” guidelines from the British government on Monday revealed that UK driving licences could become obsolete, post-Brexit, on the continent.

The full open letter reads:

‘As many of you are no doubt aware, this autumn will be an important period in the ongoing Brexit negotiations, leading up to the European Council meeting on 18th October.

Ahead of that, you might have seen that the Government has published a series of technical notices on a range of areas, to help businesses and citizens prepare in the unlikely event of a no deal Brexit.

Firstly, let me reassure you that the Government does not want, nor does it expect, a no-deal outcome in the negotiations.

As a result of the significant progress made in negotiations, I remain confident that the UK will agree a positive and ambitious deal with the EU – an outcome that is in the interests of both the UK and the EU, and in the interest of both British and EU citizens.

And of course, we continue to discuss the implementation of the deal agreed last December with the Spanish authorities, on the rights of UK citizens currently living in the EU, and EU citizens living in the UK.

But, as a responsible government, we must prepare for all eventualities, however unlikely. Hence, these technical notices on driving licences, and travelling between the UK and the EU, among other subjects.

I appreciate that this is a period of uncertainty, and that many of you have questions and want more advice for UK nationals living in Spain.

We want to help you prepare for all scenarios, and further relevant information will continue to be made available on gov.uk over the coming weeks.

And both the Embassy and Consulates will continue with the outreach events we have planned throughout Spain, with some 20 of these planned between now and the end of the year. And we will ensure that your questions and concerns are shared with the relevant UK government departments.

In the meantime, please ensure you are correctly registered here in Spain, and stay up-to-date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk, and continue to follow our “Brits in Spain” social media channels, including on facebook.

Both I and our UK in Spain consular teams will continue to share with you what we know, and when we know it, to provide you with as much clarity as possible.’