Expat trio found dead
POLICE are investigating the deaths of three expats, who were found at a country house in Andalucia, in an advanced state of decomposition.
The bodies were discovered by the house-owner’s son in Coin, just inland from Malaga and the Costa del Sol.
It is believed that the trio, of Dutch nationality, were a
62-year-old man, his wife, 59, and her 89-year-old mother.
Guardia Civil officers found the man hanged, but the cause of the women’s deaths is being investigated.
