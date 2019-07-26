Expat murders wife, – and stabs himself!

AN expat, who stabbed his 57-year-old wife to death, then turned the knife on himself in a suicide attempt on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The horrific attack happened in Calpe, just before 1.30am last Monday, and her daughter found the body, according to the Guardia Civil.

The woman, who had married her 61-year-old killer just four years ago, was discovered on the floor with a fatal wound to the thorax. Her husband was bleeding from four, self-inflicted knife wounds,

The couple, of Belgian nationality, are understood to have been registered in Calpe for four months.

The brutal attack was a “gender violence” crime, according to the Valencian Community’s Delegation for Gender Violence.

It has been recorded as the 1,009th death since the numbers of women killed by their partners or ex-partners began, in 2003. A minute’s silence was held in Calpe.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the couple had lived in Calpe for two years, yet registered themselves only this year, in March. Calpe Mayor Ana Sala said: “Nothing justifies this crime. We absolutely condemn this tragedy, which has tarnished the tranquil summer we were enjoying in this municipality.

“We hope that incidents like this are never repeated in Calpe; nor anywhere else!”