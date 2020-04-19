EXERCISE AND WALKING ARE BEING CONSIDERED

Fernando Simón: “Going out to exercise or for a walk are measures that are on the table, that can be progressively allowed”.



The Minister of Health for Spain, Fernando Simón, has pointed out that “These measures are always on the table, all health professionals have raised them but require very strict control,” he said this morning during his appearance at the press conference of the technical committee for the daily monitoring of coronavirus.

“I understand that these measures will be included in the next decrees progressively. I do not think that we are more or less disciplined than other citizens, “said Simón, stressing that the objective is to propose measures “that can be implemented correctly and not remain on paper.”

When asked about the possibility of allowing older people to go for a walk, the doctor stressed that it is one of the points that the scientific committee “has discussed a lot” and that it is “another option on the table”, explaining that older people “have to consider themselves as a possible group to be able to exercise” and he pointed out that what is going to be allowed or not “will depend on the new Royal Decree that will be issued in the next few days”.