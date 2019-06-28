VIEW WHOLE
Ex-partner remanded after body is recovered at home

THE former partner of a woman, whose body was found buried under a workshop floor of their shared home, has been remanded in custody.

Jaume Badiella, 54, is said to have broken down and confessed to being responsible for the death of 49-year-old Mónica Borràs Villaró, when police investigating her disappearance dug up her body. But he has since invoked his right to silence.

Badiella was watching as officers lifted tiles in his Terrassa home, in the Catalan town, to make the gruesome discovery, after using radar to pinpoint the location.

He has always denied any responsibility for her disappearance last August, despite reporting her missing.

Although they were no longer involved romantically, they still shared a two-storey house in the Catalan town.

The suspect maintained that she has stormed out of the house after one of her periodic outbursts, for which she received medication.

But police were highly suspicious because she left behind her mobile phone, keys and car.

After several months of investigation, the regional police gained a warrant to arrest the suspect and search his home.

 

