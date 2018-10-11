Ex-boyfriend crashes his car into love rival

A MAN who ran over a love rival in his car after a heated argument in El Fraile, has been accused of attempted murder, after fleeing the scene before Arona’s Local Police arrived.

The events began after a row broke out between them at Calle Tagoror, at around 10pm.

Both men are 26, and the discussion concerned a break-up between one of the men and his girlfriend, who was, apparently, seeing the other man.

At some point during the argument, there were insults, along with threats, combined with plenty of pushing and shoving.

The victim eventually decided they weren’t getting anywhere, so he decided to leave on his bike and started to ride away.

But this angered the former boyfriend, who jumped into his Audi A4 car and drove it straight into the cyclist, moving the bike as well as the man some 10 metres.

The attacker fled the scene, leaving the bike broken in two pieces, along with the injured man, who was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious wounds to his hips and pelvis.

Some 30 witnesses were at the scene, many of whom alerted the cops, who arrived at El Fraile shortly after the incident.

Once there, officers interviewed the witnesses, as well as the ex-girlfriend, who confirmed that the motorist was responsible for the events which had occurred.

The former girlfriend handed over her former boyfriend’s telephone number, as well as other personal details.

Local Police called him and told him he would be arrested for his actions. But he assured them he would hand himself over to the Guardia Civil, at their Las Americas headquarters.

He kept his word, and, once there, he was arrested by the Local Police. He is now at the disposal of the Guardia Civil.