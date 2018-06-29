Estrella’s stars shine brightly!

by Tara Scarlata

Last Sunday, I had the pleasure of going to see the Estrellas Theatre School’s adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, at Adeje’s Cultural Centre.

The show was magical, a performance well deserving of a bigger stage. The cast were outstanding, with children ranging from five years upwards, and they brought the production to life.

The smaller children put their hearts and souls into every step – and every word. For children of this age to be perfectly in time, with lines, songs and choreography to remember, plus multiple costume changes, I don’t know how they did it!

Beauty, played by Harmony Scott, really brought the essence to the character. She made Belle come alive, and you could see the emotion in her performance. CJ Wagstaff’s Beast both scared and enchanted us. What fantastic acting and vocals by this bright star.

The other main characters were all very talented, and, with accents to enhance the characters, notably Mrs Potts, all made this performance special.

The choreography and costumes wouldn’t be out of place in a long-running production, and the amount of time and effort that had been put in to this was evident. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the show, and didn’t want to leave the theatre at the end!

Congratulations, Estrellas, for a wonderful production. We’re already looking forward to the next one!