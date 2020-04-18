ESTIMATED 150,000 ‘BLACK’ WORKERS IN CANARIES ARE LEFT WITH NO INCOME

The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of people who were employed in the islands ‘underground’ economy unemployed. Overnight they are unprotected, unemployed and without income, many of whom were linked to service industry.

The coronavirus crisis has forced practically all Spaniards to confinement, and sent almost 200,000 workers to temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) on the islands.

However, there is a part of the economic fabric that is outside the figures who are suffering much more from the effects of this crisis. These are the thousands of employees who work in the underground economy, without a contract, with precarious conditions and who are paid in undeclared cash.

Although there are no official figures, various authorities and organisations estimate that there are approximately 150,000 people in the islands in this situation.

After declaring the state of alarm, practically all of these workers have found themselves overnight without a job and without any type of income, since they are not ‘in the system’, and therefore cannot receive ERTE.

These people are totally unprotected. In some cases they may aspire to collect the minimum emergency income that the government plans.

But it is not the case for many of them, immigrants who live irregularly on the islands and who, having no papers, cannot claim any public aid. In these cases, their only option is social organizations such as Cáritas or the Red Cross, where since mid-March they have been going looking for food to eat.

The problem is prevalent throughout the archipelago, but mainly in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, and in the south of the capital islands Tenerife and Gran Canaria), where activities related to services, and particularly tourism, are concentrated. This together with agriculture, construction, home and care for people, are the sectors with the most workers in the islands’ underground economy.

The latest predictions for recovery in the tourism sector, is precisely one of the main concerns of many of these workers, employed in restaurants, bars, kitchens, and small shops.

The Canary Islands is one of the regions with the highest volume of underground workers in any of the autonomous communities.

The latest studies carried out in 2019 by the Fundación de Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas), estimate that ‘black’ activity on the islands amounts to 26% of GDP, representing a quarter of the wealth generated in the Canary Islands. The national average is 23%.