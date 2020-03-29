ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND ACTIVITIES ANNOUNCED BY THE GOVERNMENT

The Prime Minister has officially announced that all workers in companies of ‘non essential activities’, are ordered to stay at home for the next two weeks, between Monday, March 30th and Thursday, April 9th.

They will not lose their salary because they will receive pay that is recoverable, and because it will reduce the amount of people travelling to and from work, will help to avoid the spread of the virus.

The decision to toughen the state of alarm, according to Pedro Sánchez, has been made following a meeting with the Scientific Committee and the Technical Management Committee for the coronavirus, whose recommendations were unanimous, in that the country’s mobility should be reduced to 85% of usual levels.

What are the essential activities?

Here is the official list of essential aervices allowed to continue working from tomorrow:



Each and every one of these essential activities for this period are detailed published in the BOE during the course of today.

It has been stated that workers who have to now stay at home, will continue to receive their wages as usual from their employers, and once the emergency situation ends, the company will recover the hours gradually over time. For example, by working one additional hour a day, until December 31st.

In addition, the decree establishes that “the legally and weekly minimum rest periods are respected.”

CCOO and the UGT support the decision, seeing it as necessary to stop the pandemic and subsequently agree on recovery in collective bargaining of those hours.