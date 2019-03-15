Hello – I’m Enzo

Live Arico news

ENZO is around seven years old, and suffered a lot of abuse when he was young, meaning that he was terrified of everything.

Thanks to a loving foster home, he has come out of his shell and is learning to trust again. He is still a very nervous dog, but, once he trusts you, he will love you forever.

He’s scared of loud noises and sudden movements, and needs a bed in a quiet place so he can “hide” when he is feeling frightened, although he loves being fussed. A nice calm, quiet home would be perfect for him.

He walks so well on the lead, he’s very intelligent and obeys commands, and gets on with cats and dogs.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

