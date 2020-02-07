Enjoy the new Cashback promotion from Liberty, and spend the benefit your way!

‘SPEND it how you like’ is the slogan for the new Cashback offer from LIBERTY SEGUROS, the preferred expat insurer in Spain, because it’s entirely up to you what you spend that extra cash on!

It’s simple too! Just take out a new car, home, life or funeral insurance from LIBERTY SEGUROS, to access this new Cashback offer. You’ll receive the Cashback directly into your bank account!

Until 26th March 2020, existing customers who take out a new policy, on one or more of these insurance covers, can get €60 Cashback on each one. That means, for example, if you contract a new car policy, plus a life policy, you can get €120. Imagine what you could do with that money!

New clients will also benefit. They will get €30 Cashback on the first policy, and, for all subsequent new policies, €60 each. Again, as an example, the first is a car policy providing €30 Cashback, and, if a home and life policy are contracted, too, that’s another €120, making a possible Cashback total of €150.

There is no limit on policies, so there is no limit on Cashback, whether you’re an existing or new customer!

What better time could there be to switch to LIBERTY SEGUROS for even greater savings, and the best covers for all types of insurance?

The main condition is that premiums are paid by direct debit, and all Cashback is credited to the same bank account. For convenience, payments can be set up both in Spain or in your home country bank account, as long as it is within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) zone.

Customers must be aware that these offers are not for renewals or replacements, and apply only to new policies for car, home, life and funeral cover.

Minimum premiums to access this offer are €200 for life insurance, and €160 for funeral. In the case of car, it will be €400 in mainland Spain and the Balearics, and €330 in the Canary Islands, and €220 and €160 for home premiums in the mainland/Balearics and Canary Islands, respectively.

Over 175,000 expat clients have already chosen LIBERTY SEGUROS as their insurance provider. and this figure grows almost daily. because of the excellent service and quality of cover they get.

LIBERTY SEGUROS has an extensive network of more than 300 brokers/agents, who are dedicated to providing friendly and expert advice. Speaking your own language, these brokers and agents are available to discuss, face-to-face, the cover that will be perfect for you. This must be better than dealing with anyone, only by phone!

To find the location of your nearest broker/agent, please visit www.libertyexpatriates.es. or simply call 91 342 25 49