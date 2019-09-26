England on the march, with a seven-try spree

England hit their World Cup stride with a seven-try demolition of the US, to make it two bonus-point wins from two.

Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie scored first-half tries from driving mauls, after skipper George Ford went under the posts in six minutes. Four more in the second half, plus two from Joe Cokanasiga, and one apiece from latecomers Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlum, were a fitting reward for a much-improved performance in Kobe’s heat and humidity.

In a World Cup becoming defined by safe-tackling technique, US flanker John Quill was sent off for a horrible shoulder charge on replacement Owen Farrell, the England talisman lucky not to suffer serious injury.

But the man Farrell had replaced, Piers Francis, may himself face retrospective action after a questionable challenge in the game’s opening moments.

England’s set-piece was dominant, and the US forwards were unable to cope at the scrum, or to find an answer when their opponents set the maul.

Tougher tests lie ahead in the shape of Argentina and France, but England will travel to Tokyo this weekend in a much-improved mood.