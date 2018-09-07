Employment scheme to enhance the rural areas

ADEJE Council’s Department of Economic Development, Employment and Environment, in tandem with the Social Services, have initiated a plan for rural employment.

It is called PER, which will see improvements to many rural zones in the borough and will almost certainly see more people employed to “improve the midlands of Adeje”.

Councillors Manuel Luis Méndez Martín and María Esther Rivero Vargas said: “This project allows us to meet several needs. On one hand, we can offer employment to people aged between 35-60, who are currently without work.

“And, at the same time, it will improve rural parts of our borough… areas that are visited by the public and have an ethnographic value (the study of people and cultures)”.

Those who participate in the scheme will be offered work for three months. They will receive training and information regarding the zones in which they will be working, including, probably, La Quinta, Ifonche, Taucho, La Concepción and Tijoco Alto.

The Councillors added: “We hope the work will contribute to raise general awareness of the value of our environment, as well as the need to care for it, among other things.”