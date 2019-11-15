Emergency landing down to false alarm

A BINTER flight was believed to have run into trouble on Wednesday morning, when the pilot said he was forced to make an emergency landing, shortly after take-off, because of a technical fault with an engine.

However, it was later established that the alert was a “false alarm”, although the pilot acted correctly after detecting a technical incident.

The flight’s route runs between Tenerife North and Gran Canaria, and it left Tenerife at 7am, with 72 passengers and four cabin-crew members on board.

The incident occurred as the flight approached Gran Canaria, and the pilot requested permission to land immediately after discovering the fault.

He landed the plane without incident, and the relevant emergency services were present on the runway.