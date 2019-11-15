VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Emergency landing down to false alarm

A BINTER flight was believed to have run into trouble on Wednesday morning, when the pilot said he was forced to make an emergency landing, shortly after take-off, because of a technical fault with an engine.

However, it was later established that the alert was a “false alarm”, although the pilot acted correctly after detecting a technical incident.

The flight’s route runs between Tenerife North and Gran Canaria, and it left Tenerife at 7am, with 72 passengers and four cabin-crew members on board.

The incident occurred as the flight approached Gran Canaria, and the pilot requested permission to land immediately after discovering the fault.

He landed the plane without incident, and the relevant emergency services were present on the runway.

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=50865

Posted by on Nov 15 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites