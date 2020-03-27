EMERGENCY AND CLEANING SERVICES WORKING NON-STOP IN SAN MIGUEL

The Local Police of San Miguel de Abona continues to maintain road blocks in the municipality, to guarantee compliance with the restrictions established in the state of alarm.

Said police controls have been increasing in recent days, with the intention of preventing the movement of people on streets, or the amount of vehicles without duly justified reasons, these being primarily work, or personal and family urgencies.

The San Miguel de Abona City Council insists that the obligation to respect the confinement is the essential measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Likewise, it should be remembered that extraordinary disinfection work continues in the areas with the highest pedestrian traffic in San Miguel.

Some work is being carried out by the Military Emergency Unit (UME), and Public Services staff, together with the concessionary company of urban cleaning service (FCC).

In the case of the UME, they have been collaborating in the municipality since last Tuesday, something that the people of San Miguel appreciate, since as the images show, teamwork is the best way to get back to normal.