Emerald so unlucky!

IT’S Week 25 and I’ll kick off, impartially, with my own team, Emerald B, who got off to an unlucky start against Pas O Nadas A.

Emerald B v Pas O Nadas

Emerald lost the first nine legs, but Captain Jackie put Daddy Cool under immense pressure, taking one leg, and, thus, losing 3-1.

The lack of a fifth player was a deciding factor, as it went 6-0. But in the second doubles game, I knocked in an excellent double 14, only to be undone by a lucky 120, Shanghai finish, from Daddy Cool.

The overall verdict was that we were robbed, and the 8-0 result was unfair. But we took two legs, and could easily have won the match with that fifth player.

The Pub v Sandys Bandits

I can only tell you that Grizzly hit a 99 finish, The Pub won

7-1, and they had a great night.

Pas O Nadas Int v Scooters&Chevys A

The home team won the first three matches, and then Alec took one leg, to reduce his deficit to 3-1. The remaining showdowns went to their opponents, who secured an 8-0 success.

Suters v Gaffers#TeamHollywood

Jo’s post on Facebook tells the story: “Suters 4 Gaffers 4. Great match and some excellent darts thrown. 180s for Tomo and Steve. Trebles to Suters. Draw, a fair result. Tks to Suters for food and a cracking darts night.”

Mad Hatters v Loch Inn Bullseyes

The Loch Inn were AWOL, so Mad Hatters, who had a walkover, played a round robin among themselves. But I don’t even know who won that!

Ourplace Playboys v Waterfall

Waterfall went 4-0 down, before Terry took his game 3-0, but that was all the visitors managed, until the trebles, making it 6-2 to the Playboys. Nathan hit another 180.

Clouseau’s v The Club House,

The absence of Clouseau’s meant their visitors were awarded an 8-0 win.

Picasso’s v Pink Elephant

We have Lynn’s view on this one: “Picasso’s 3 Pink Elephant 5, Pink Elephant took the Trebles. Great night with good people. I think Per enjoyed it the most, being back with his old team and cheering them on. Well done to Andy, who played a cracking game, scoring a 180, then going on to win the game 2-0. It was good to see Chas enjoying his captain’s roll (not), lol, but you did a great job Chas. Thank you, x.”

Ourplace Breakaways v Sundowners

Call me lazy, but we have Fudder’s words, so why should I bother?

“Breakaways 2 Sundowners 6, Trebles to Sundowners. Great night and some good games, but a fair few doubles missed. Thanks to Kim and her team for a great night. Thanks for a lovely Stew to Shar.”

Scooters&Chevys B v Naughty Nautas

Can’t tell you much about this one, so I’ll continue the theme, and here are Sue’s words:

“Naughty Nauta 2 Scooters n Chevys 6. Nautas took the trebles. Thanks Neil for a good night, and thanks for the food.”

Club Activo v Palms Sports Bar

We can’t have a write-up without Graham’s quote: Activo v Palms SB, result 8-0 to Activo! Third time we have played each other in 4 weeks! Complicated, but that’s life! Great group of lads, and we enjoy the games! Thank you!”

Pas O Nadas v Ourplace Playgirls

Mo described this one: “PON 4-4 Playgirls, very close games. Playgirls were 3-2 down after the singles, but pulled back for the draw. Well done everyone. Playgirls took the trebles, well done Sam getting that Double 1. Thanks to Sheena and the team for a great night and the lovely food.”

Marilyns v Emerald Lounge

Lorna wrote: “Marilyns 4 Emerald Lounge 4. Trebles to Marilyns. Fabulous night, could have gone either way. I’ve won my 3nd game of the season. whoop whoop, lol. Some very close games. Thank you for a lovely evening.”