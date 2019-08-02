Electrician’s shock child-porn charges

AN electrician, who used his job to hide video-recording devices in people’s bathrooms, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The National Police have arrested 10 people in the Seville province, including the electrician, for exchanging child pornography over the internet. Two more suspects are being probed, with charges likely to follow.

The investigation began after police detected several Internet users, sharing image files and videos of child pornography.

The addresses of these devices were tracked down, and home searches carried out, to great effect.