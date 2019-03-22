Electric motorbikes are wiped out in huge blaze

MOTOGP organisers have pin-pointed an electrical short-circuit as being the likely cause of a big blaze at a Spanish racing circuit in Spain, which destroyed 23 electric motorcycles.

The blaze, in a tent at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto racetrack at around 11.45pm last week, was tackled by fire crews for almost seven hours, but they just couldn’t salvage the battery-powered racing bikes.

It is believed that the canvas and plastic of the tent contributed to the rapid spread of fire, which was attended by five crews, pumping 600,000 litres of water.

Race organisers have now released their initial findings after the fire in the E-paddock at Jerez de la Frontera.

A statement said: “Although we are awaiting the official conclusion of the investigation by Local Police, initial evidence regarding the cause of the fire at the E-paddock of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, seems to point to a short-circuit as the main cause of the incident.

“The source of the short circuit has yet to be identified but, once the fire broke out, it ignited the high-density battery, which is part of the high-performance charger used at MotoE™ events.

“The motorbikes were not connected to the charging infrastructure at the time the fire began.”