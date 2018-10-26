El Mojon on the way to installing MRI scanner

ARONA’S South Hospital, located in El Mojon, began installing its mighty MRI Scanner last Saturday with the transfer and placing of a huge magnet, weighing just over four ton.

It certainly became the centre of attention, with its complicated installation, because workmen had to use a special crane to lift and move the enormous magnet, strategically, before placing it in its new home.

The total cost of the scanner added up to 1,280,000 euros, which was co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (Feder) and the Ministry of Health. And it is scheduled to begin performing in the first few months of 2019.

It will complement the portfolio of diagnostic tests, already being carried out at El Mojon Hospital.

The equipment will enable doctors to diagnose a patient’s symptoms by viewing different parts of the body through images, obtained by using radio-frequency waves, as well as the magnetic fields, generated by the powerful magnet.

The South Hospital is the sister hospital of Candelaria, in the north of Tenerife, and both are run by the Canarian Government’s Ministry of Health.