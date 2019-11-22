El Hierro bidding for film location honour

A CROATIAN village has been nominated for Best European Film Location of the Year award, with Canary Island El Hierro among the other nine selections.

Among this year’s 10 finalists is one location in Croatia, Završje, which is a small village near Grožnjan in Istria. It was one of the filming locations in 2017 for the film Robin Hood: Origins.

The opening scenes, which see Robin Hood coming from the ruins of his hometown and deciding to take the fight against the notorious Sheriff of Nottingham, were filmed in Završje.

The cobblestone roads wind upward leading to an ancient church and church tower built in the 16th century in the village. Next to the church is the magnificent Završje castle, built in the 11th century. The film, directed by Otto Bathurst and starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan, was also filmed in Dubrovnik and released.

Jorge Coira’s film drama Hierro, is about a murder, situated on the smallest of islands in the Canaries, and the one furthest west. It’s a paradise in the middle of the Atlantic, declared a World Biosphere Reserve in 2000.

The island is characterised by its incredible contrasts, both in and out of the water, from its sea bed, considered one of the continent’s main diving destinations, to its craggy coastline, or its extremely dramatic sheer cliffs.

It is the third year that the European Film Commissions Network, has, in co-operation with Cineuropa, organised the awards for the best European location for the film and TV industries.