EL HIERRO: BARS AND BEACHES WILL OPEN SOMETIME IN MAY

The President of the Cabildo of El Hierro, Alpidio Armas, has confirmed that the island is free of coronavirus cases after the latest discharges, and that if this continues, beaches and bars will open in May.

Speaking on tv, he said that his island is almost free of coronavirus after the latest medical discharges and that, if this continues, the lack of confidence will begin in May with the beaches, bars and other restaurants in May. If this is confirmed, El Hierro would become the first place in Spain to end confinement.

There are 33,400 people residing in La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera, the three islands where no new cases of coronavirus have been registered for several weeks, who see the day getting closer that that they can start to recover to normal life, but government will demand security measures before starting any unconfinement.

“We are going to have to help people lose their fear of going out,” said the President of the Canary Islands Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, on Monday, who maintains that there is “no logic” to prevent the islands with the best data from starting to regain some normality.

And he thinks the same for the rest of the archipelago if their numbers progress as they have up to now, with less than 20 daily infections detected throughout the community (2.15 million inhabitants), despite doing twice as many tests as when one hundred emerged each day.

Because either economic activity is reactivated, he warns, or what is going to hit the Canary Islands very hard “will be poverty.”

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health, the Canary Islands is by far the community with the best data: its current incidence rate is 19.41 cases reported per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to a national average of 135.65.

La Rioja has 320.39; Castilla-La Mancha, 304.69; Castilla y León, 280.93, and Madrid, 252.95.