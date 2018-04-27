El Beril’s beach reopens, and it’s better than ever

THE Playa del Duque Norte beach, in Costa Adeje’s El Beril, reopened on Monday after an extensive reformation, costing around two million euros.

The project was funded by CIO, the Compania de las Islas Occidentals, and the new-look, 400m stretch comprises brown sand, sea access for bathers with special mobility needs, as well as new shower and shade zones.

Alongside the existing area, the entire beach now stretches for 1.3km, and the new concession is held by Sociedad Urbanizadora El Beril SA.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitories, including Provincial Government sub-delegate Guillermo Díaz Guerra; Tenerife Cabildo President Carlos Alonso; Cristóbal de la Rosa, regional Deputy Minister for tourism; José Manuel Fojo Barroso, Provincial Coasts Department head; Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, and Adeje Urbanism Councillor Ermitas Moreira, as well as Urban Technician UbertoUberto Rodríguez and CIO President Francisco Javier Zamorano.

Díaz Guerra welcomed the “effort made by the CIP” on this important part of the zone, which also creates jobs locally.

And proud Cabildo President Alonso said: “The opening of the Bahía del Duque marks a change in the focus of development of the tourism model here in Tenerife.

“Adeje Council has also worked to consolidate the tourism development model, which we see the fruit of today, with a new beach, and hotels undergoing renovation.

“This enables the destination to remain competitive, thanks to the quality on offer, which, in turn, works to reinforce client loyalty… and all done within sustainable criteria.”

Cristóbal de la Rosa gave an assurance that “this kind of initiative improves the quality of the tourism offer, as much for visitors as residents.

“And, thanks to the co-operation between private and public bodies, we can ensure that this part of the coast is also more accessible to more people.”

Adeje Mayor Rodríguez Fraga added: “We have incorporated new infrastructures during a process of renovation and reinvestment, to work to maintain our position as a leading destination and improve the beach for Adeje residents, as well as our visitors.

“The success of the project shows, yet again, what can be achieved when public and private bodies work together.”

CIO President Zamorano said: “The Playa del Duque Norte meets the needs of the residents and visitors for a larger beach, with excellent services and comfort levels.

“The new beach contributes to the improving destination, giving added value to the zone, and Adeje in general.

“For CIO, this is another chapter in our commitment to continue to invest in the development of a top-quality, tourism resort.

“The fact that this is happening when we are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the opening of Hotel Bahía del Duque is a great source of pride.”

The reformation project followed lines of sustainable development and environmental protection, taking care to reserve the dikes that continue to protect the zone.

Also, there are now three distinct access lines to the beach for special-needs visitors and bathers, with pathways connecting to the sea.

A series of palm trees have also been planted to add extra, natural shade, to parts of the beach.

Showers and foot-rinse zones are now installed at each beach entrance/exit point, along with wooden walkways and recycling rubbish bins.

There is also a sun-bathing zone, with shade and showers for those with mobility challenges, and the beach has a lifeguard service, sunbeds and parasols.