VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Egyptian tomb still bursting with colour…4,300 years on!

THE tomb of a Fifth Dynasty official has been unearthed in Egypt, and, incredibly, the interior still remains colourful, while the adornments and inscriptions are well-preserved.

Archaeologists made the astounding find in March this year, and, not only is the interior still colourful, but the adornments and inscriptions are well-preserved.

The tomb is located near Saqqara, a metropolis near Cairo, and it belongs to a senior official named Khuwy, who is believed to have been a nobleman. He and his family were a part of the Fifth Dynasty, which ruled over Egypt some 4,300 years ago.

Reportedly, several tombs related to the Fifth Dynasty have been discovered lately. Archaeologists recently found an inscription on a granite column, dedicated to Queen Setibhor, said to have been the wife of King Djedkare Isesis, the Dynasty’ eighth king.

Mohamed Megahed, leader of the excavation team, said in an Antiquities Ministry statement: “The L-shaped Khuwy tomb starts with a small corridor, heading downwards into an

ante-chamber. And from there, a larger chamber, with painted reliefs, depicts the tomb-owner seated at an offerings table.”

The tomb was unveiled to the public recently, and, according to reports, Egypt has dedicated itself to promoting archaeological discoveries across the country.

The aim is to revive tourism, which took a hit from the country’s turmoil in the country, which began in 2011.

 

 

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=48496

Posted by on Jun 28 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites