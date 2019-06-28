Egyptian tomb still bursting with colour…4,300 years on!

THE tomb of a Fifth Dynasty official has been unearthed in Egypt, and, incredibly, the interior still remains colourful, while the adornments and inscriptions are well-preserved.

The tomb is located near Saqqara, a metropolis near Cairo, and it belongs to a senior official named Khuwy, who is believed to have been a nobleman. He and his family were a part of the Fifth Dynasty, which ruled over Egypt some 4,300 years ago.

Reportedly, several tombs related to the Fifth Dynasty have been discovered lately. Archaeologists recently found an inscription on a granite column, dedicated to Queen Setibhor, said to have been the wife of King Djedkare Isesis, the Dynasty’ eighth king.

Mohamed Megahed, leader of the excavation team, said in an Antiquities Ministry statement: “The L-shaped Khuwy tomb starts with a small corridor, heading downwards into an

ante-chamber. And from there, a larger chamber, with painted reliefs, depicts the tomb-owner seated at an offerings table.”

The tomb was unveiled to the public recently, and, according to reports, Egypt has dedicated itself to promoting archaeological discoveries across the country.

The aim is to revive tourism, which took a hit from the country’s turmoil in the country, which began in 2011.