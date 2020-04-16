EASYJET PLAN ONLY TWO PEOPLE PER ROW

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren expects the seating measure will give members of the public more peace of mind when flying. The plan will be that passengers would sit next to the window or the aisle in a three-seat configuration.

In a statement he has said “That is something that we will do because I think that is something that the customers would like to see,” he said.

“Then we will work out with the authorities and listen to the customers’ views and points on what they believe is the right thing to do, particularly in the start-up period.”

“I’m talking about this as an initial phase. Nobody knows for how long that phase will be,” he said.

“I think it’s important that customers understand that we are taking this very seriously, and first and foremost, our concern is about the customers’ well-being and our people’s well-being.”

Mr Lundgren said bookings for winter flights were ahead of last year, helped by customers who had rebooked tickets after the coronavirus disrupted their travel plans.

It has been a difficult period for airlines with Easyjet expected to report a pre-tax loss between £360m and £380m for the first half of its financial year.

EasyJet grounded its planes a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK lockdown on 23 March. It said it had a cash balance of around £3.3bn and based on a number of scenarios, it would have enough reserves to “remain liquid”, should its jets stay grounded for nine months.