Easter jobs’ boost

WITH April encompassing the Easter period, it was a particularly good month for the Spanish employment sector.

The number of people filing jobless claims went down by 129,281, the biggest drop for a single month in the entire historical series. The previous record was registered in June 2013.

The total number of people without a job now stands at 3.57 million, according to the Labour Ministry.

Meanwhile, the employed figure grew by 212,216, as measured by the Social Security department. This brings to 18.12m, the total number of contributors to the national welfare system.

The Easter holidays always mean increased hiring, in tourist destinations particularly, and especially when they occur during Holy Week.

Employment grew in all areas, particularly in the hospitality sector, where 96,069 new jobs were added.

The unemployment rate in Spain is around 18.7%, down from the high of 27% in 2013, when the country was in the grip of a crippling economic crisis.

But despite a recovery and good growth forecasts, Spain still has the second-highest jobless rate in the EU after Greece.