Druggies dealt from local cannabis store

THREE men have been charged by the National Police with drug-trafficking, at the premises of a legal cannabis association in South Tenerife.

Police detained the trio, aged 21, 24 and 38, after confiscating 2.133gm of marihuana, 25gm of hashish and 2,565 euros, all in small notes.

The cops launched an investigation when they were made aware of possible drug-dealings at the premises, where a legal cannabis association had been set up.

The cops had discovered that several people, not associated with the group, were buying hashish for their own use, or to sell on.

After giving verbal statements, the three men were released by the National Police and are awaiting a court hearing.