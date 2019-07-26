Drug vandals hunted down by huge investigation team

A TOTAL of 23 suspects have been detained as part of a major investigation into an international, hashish-trafficking network, operating in Almeria and Seville, among other areas.

Most of the arrests took place in Spain, with another one in the Dominican Republic and two in Morocco.

Another four individuals in the Caribbean island are under investigation in the operation, which involved National Police, Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency, with the collaboration of the Moroccan and Dominican police, and also the judicial authorities.

Twenty properties, with a combined value of €2m, have been embargoed as part of the operation. In addition, the authorities have seized €3.5m in cash, eight top-of-the-range vehicles and 16,000 kilos of hashish.

Charges levelled at the suspects include crimes against public health, illegal possession of arms, and also money-laundering.

The operation was first launched in 2017, when a sum of more than €300,000, in €20 and €50 notes, was found in a luxury vehicle, owned by a French citizen with a drug-trafficking record.

Working together, the Spanish and Moroccan authorities connected the Frenchman with the leaders of a gang uncovered earlier in the year, following the seizure of 7,400kg of hash, on the border between Western Sahara and Mauritania.

It was destined to be transported to Spain through agricultural-product import businesses.

Investigators established that they were dealing with an international, highly-structured network, dedicated to trafficking large volumes of the drug into this country, via lorries and transport companies.

As the investigations progressed, the authorities developed a theory that the drug-trafficking profits were being laundered in the Caribbean, after they had seized a suitcase, destined for the Dominican Republic in which there was hidden €165,000.

In April last year, the investigation resulted in the seizure of a lorry in Almeria, supposedly transporting ceramic tiles. But it was actually carrying 7,200kg of hash and €177,000 in cash.

It was the latest in a series of hits against the network, which prompted the criminals to try to get their illegal profits out the country.

Shortly after this, and in collaboration with the Dominican National Drug Control Agency and the US Anti-Drug Department, a container was opened in which was hidden more than €690,000. In July last year, the authorities came across a shipment of 1,350kg of hash in a Seville industrial estate. And at the beginning of November, one of the mules who took consignments from Moroccan producers to network members in Spain, was intercepted with €85,000.

The large volume of documentation seized, combined with the complexity of the international financial structure, established by the trafficking ring to launder cash, meant it wasn’t until this May that the authorities raided 12 properties in Spain and five in the Dominican Republic.

The head of the entire organisation is among those now under arrest.