‘Drug-related’ Brit is shot dead by assassin

THE identity of a British businessman, gunned down outside his villa, has been revealed as Peter Andrew Williamson, 39, from Salford.

He was shot dead at around 3.15pm as he parked his Audi, after returning from the gym last Thursday.

Assassins fired seven bullets at him when he arrived outside his home, in the Riviera del Sol urbanisation, near La Cala de Mijas.

One shot hit him in the heart and killed him instantly, before some 10 police turned up at the luxury address.

Original reports suggested that the suspected killer who was of “Arabic origin” sped off from the murder scene, in Calle Ofrebres, in a getaway car.

This has not yet been confirmed, but police said there had been no arrests yet.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson told the Olive Press online newspaper: “There was a shoot-out involving firearms in the Riviera del Sol urbanisation.

“Emergency services arrived and gave CPR to the victim but they could not save him.”

Local daily paper Diario Sur claimed that police were working on the theory that the hit was drug-related.

It added that Williamson had been arrested by police in March for his alleged role in shipping cannabis out of Malaga.

One neighbour also told the Olive Press: He might have been involved in the drug trade.

Earlier, after the shooting, those close to Williamson, who was nicknamed Snaggle, paid tribute to him.

“My caring beautiful nephew little Peter,” wrote his aunt, Carol Williamson Moores. “Taken from us in horrible circumstances. Gone too soon. Love you Snaggle. Always in my heart. Will never be forgotten.”