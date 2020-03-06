Drowning German saved by lifeguards

A GERMAN swimmer, aged 40, was in a critical condition, despite being rescued by lifeguards after getting into trouble at Fañabe beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The Canarian emergency services were notified about the drowning man, just after 3.20pm, and a medically-equipped ambulance was dispatched to the scene, along with a life-support ambulance, and the National Police.

Lifeguards, who rescued the man, were already administering CPR in an effort to get him breathing again.

The medical team took over and continued with CPR, until they were able to find a faint pulse.

Once the man was stabilised, he was taken to Hospiten Sur for further treatment and observation.

The National Police issued a report about the events, and also stated that since the start of the year, no fewer than 12 people had died, accidentally, around the Canarian coastline.

The report added that 75% of the deaths caused by drowning were men.