Driver tested positive for all banned drugs

POLICE couldn’t believe their eyes when they stopped a driver at a roadside checkpoint in Ibiza.

Tests proved that that he had tested positive for all banned drugs when they breathalysed him in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Immediate tests revealed that the 31-year-old man had taken a cocktail of cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates, cannabis and amphetamines.

Officers also recovered a mammoth drug haul from his car, including 20 pink pills, six purple, two wraps, thought to be cocaine, and a brown substance.

The red-faced reveller, pulled over by cops at 3am, displayed a “reckless attitude”, apparently.

He now faces a 1,000-euro fine and six points on his driving licence, as well as a possible traffic offence for being under the influence of drugs.

The latter carries a prison sentence of up to sixth months, as well as being fined, or he could be looking at 90 days of community service, and/or having his licence revoked for four years.