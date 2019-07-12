Not quite what the driver had in mind
A CAR, which had been parked badly, with the handbrake off, rolled into the sea in the Plaza de Europa area of Puerto de la Cruz.
Images of the water-sodden car intrigued several people, and crowds attended the area to see the floating vehicle, and witness its retrieval.
It wasn’t long before a heavy-duty, pick-up truck arrived, and, successfully, lifted the car from the water.
Needless to say, there were no casualties!
