Not quite what the driver had in mind

A CAR, which had been parked badly, with the handbrake off, rolled into the sea in the Plaza de Europa area of Puerto de la Cruz.

Images of the water-sodden car intrigued several people, and crowds attended the area to see the floating vehicle, and witness its retrieval.

It wasn’t long before a heavy-duty, pick-up truck arrived, and, successfully, lifted the car from the water.

Needless to say, there were no casualties!