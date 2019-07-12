Driver drowned in flooded river

THE lifeless body of a driver was found, after being washed from his car when it was caught up in floods, after a river burst its banks in the Spanish region of Navarra.

Tafalla, a town with more than 10,000 inhabitants, was completely cut off when the Cidacos river overflowed.

Fire-fighters found the body near Moriones, in the municipality of Ezprogui (Navarra), after intense rains caused flooding in several towns in the region.

A major storm raged from early Monday afternoon, and,

as the river flooded, Mercadona supermarket workers in Tafalla had to take refuge on the roof. They were then rescued by helicopter.

According to the Navarra Government, at 5.40pm on Monday, the river was a height of just 0.11 metres. By 10.30pm, it had reached 3.71 metres. The force of the flood-waters swept cars away… and anything else that got in their way.

Nearby municipalities also had to evacuate residents because of the rising waters, and some public buildings were open to shelter evacuated people, and those unable to return to their homes.