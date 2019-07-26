Drink or alcohol to blame for 43% of road fatalities

It proved to be the highest total in this bracket since 2012, but 1,806 people actually lost their lives on Spanish roads last year, which was 24 fewer than in 2017, and the first decline since 2013.

Data showed that 94.4% of those who tested positive for drugs or alcohol intake at the wheel were men, and 65.7% were aged between 25 and 54 years.

Some 56% were driving cars, while 31.4% were riding motorcycles or scooters. And slightly more than 61% involved alcohol. Drugs were involved in 44% of all cases while 25% involved medication.

INTCF figures also determined that 38.5% of the 143 pedestrians killed tested positive for alcohol or drugs.