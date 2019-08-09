Doorstep woman KO’d resident and stole €500

GUARDIA Civil officers have arrested a 24-year-old woman from El Ejido, on suspicion of knocking out and robbing a woman on the doorstep of her Almerimar home, in the Almeria province.

The victim claimed she was whacked and lost consciousness, after opening the front door without first checking who was knocking.

The attacker then got inside and stole her mobile phone as well as her bag, containing €500, said the victim, who needed stitches for an injury sustained during the attack.