Don’t keep shelling out for bad parking

DRIVERS in Spain, and here in Tenerife, are notorious for poor parking. But one do-gooder in Spain might just make them blush, at least.

The person has been leaving anonymous flyers on badly-parked cars, ridiculing wayward owners about their “childish” behaviour.

The flyer shows a picture of a colour-in tortoise, with the words: “Many three-year-old children also struggle to keep within the lines. But if you practise colouring in this tortoise, it just might help you park better.”

The flyer was spotted by Oliver Byrne, marketing manager at Caroutlet.es, on the Costa Blanca, who said: “A friend sent it to me because he had parked badly. it wasn’t me… I promise!”