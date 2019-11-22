Don’t be scared by a volcanic eruption and an earthquake

THE Canary Islands will next year experience a complete emergency simulation, in response to a violent earthquake, following a volcanic eruption in Tenerife.

The simulation will involve the UNE (Military Emergency Unit) as well as all the recognised emergency services and the Civil Protection.

The Canaries will host a maximum-level emergency drill, to prepare for a high-level scenario… as scary and realistic as possible!

The scenario is thought to comprise an earthquake, rating 5.2 on the Richter Scale, just of the north of Gran Canaria, which, in turn, then causes a volcanic eruption in Tenerife, specifically in the highlands of Güímar.

Faced with such a panorama, and its supposed terrible effects, the emergency would at maximum level, nationally, calling on all the resources available to face such a catastrophe.

Luis Manuel Martinez, Lieutenant Chief General from the Emergency Military Unit, said the plan was ambitious, adding: “With such a scenario, it’s better to be ambitious and prepared for what could happen.”

The exercise will take place between 21st-26thth, mainly across Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Given the ambitious nature of the simulation, all the emergency services will be requested because everything will have to be done, from search-and-rescue to attending to potential victims, as well as communications management, health care… the list goes on!

For Canarian Security Advisor Julio Perez, this exercise on the islands is excellent news, because, for he and his assistants, there will be the experience of preparing for any chance event, as well as having a better understanding of how to deal with the situation, if ever one should occur.

It is estimated that some 2,000 members from various emergency services will take part in the drill.