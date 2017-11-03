Well done, ladies!

Cats Welfare news

AN incredible total of 2,393 euros was raised on Saturday, 21st October, when Cats Welfare’s Sharon Leighton and her friend Bridget Barnett bravely paraglided down to La Caleta beach from the mountains of La Quinta, a dizzy height of 3,000 feet.

A massive THANK-YOU to everyone who sponsored and donated, to help reduce the vet bills. Also, many thanks to Dariusz and Ramon from www.touchthe sky.eu, who made it all possible. Fancy a go? Send them a message, and mention Cats Welfare for a fantastic deal.

Both ladies agreed that it had been the most wonderful experience. “As soon as we took off, all our pre-jump nerves disappeared,” said Sharon. “The views were spectacular, and we highly recommend it.”

Cats’ tails

Have you ever wondered why cats have tails, and what they use them for?

The tail helps to serve as a counterbalance when cats walk on narrow spaces, such as fences or shelves, and aids in balance when a cat is running after, or jumping on, prey.

Tail injuries can cause permanent damage. The tail houses nerves that can affect the muscles, as well as their control of urination and defaecation, and pulling on the tail can cause nerve damage. This may heal over time, but can often be permanent.

Cats can live without a tail. Even though they use their tails for balance, if it ever needs to be amputated because of injury, the cat will soon learn to compensate for the loss of it.

They use their tails to communicate. As with most animals, cats communicate mostly through body language, and the tail is a great indicator of your cat’s mood. When cats put their tails in the air around other cats, it can be seen as an invite for them to come and have a sniff!

The domestic cat is the only feline that can hold its tail in a vertical position while walking. Wild cats hold their tails horizontally, or tucked between their legs.

Tiddles and Winks

Available to adopt this week from Yaiza Vet, Los Cristianos, 6983 74444, are two, very cute and friendly kittens. Tiddles is a mainly-white female, and little boy Winks is black, with a frosting of white.

They’ve both had their first kitten injections and love to play together, so a home for both would be great, but they can be separated if you only want to adopt one.

Photo ID will be required to adopt these kittens. Pop along to see this cuddly pair during normal working hours, or contact Sharon Whatsapp 6625 24006.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.