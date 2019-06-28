Dogs can sniff out bed bugs, and even cancer in humans!

IT is no secret that dogs love to sniff around. Take them for a walk and, chances are, they’ll spend most of their time sniffing about, taking in as much of the world around them as possible.

The canine sense of smell has, actually, long been a potent tool used by humans, be it in police operations, forensic investigations, and even detecting pests such as bed bugs.

With anything between 200-300 million sense receptors in a dog’s nose, against a paltry five million in human noses, man’s best friend is highly sensitive to the odours we have no ability to perceive.

Dogs have even proven their effectiveness at detecting human health conditions, such as migraine headaches.

And now, a new study proves the theory that dogs can use their highly-evolved sense of smell to detect blood samples from people with cancer, at a spectacularly-precise rate of 97% accuracy.

The discovery could revolutionise the way in which researchers have sought new methods to detect cancer, which has ranged from artificial intelligence to breathalyser tests.

BioScentDx, a Florida-based company, has presented its study of canine cancer-detection at Experimental Biology, a life sciences and medical research conference.

Lead researcher Heather Junqueira, of BioScentDx said in a press statement: “Although there is currently no cure for cancer, early detection offers the best hope of survival. A highly-sensitive test for detecting cancer could, potentially, save thousands of lives and change the way the disease is treated.”

And, reflecting on their presentation, the research team said: “Canines are able to differentiate between serum samples taken from cancer patients, and samples taken from normal controls.

“This study further supports the use of dogs as biomedical research tools for detection of cancer biomarkers. In particular, this study was designed to determine the accuracy of canines’ ability to detect, by scent alone, lung cancer biomarkers in blood serum.”

During the study, the scientists utilised a behavioural technique known as “clicker training”, to instruct four beagles to tell the difference between blood serum belonging to healthy people, and samples taken from people with malignant lung cancer.

While one of the participating beagles, Snuggles, was “unmotivated to perform during training”, the other three beagles reached an average accuracy rate of 96.7% when identifying lung cancer samples, and 97.5% when detecting healthy samples.

Junqueira said: “This work is very exciting because it paves the way for further research along two paths, both of which could lead to new, cancer-detection tools.

“One is using canine scent detection as a screening method for cancers, and the other would be to determine the biologic compounds the dogs detect, and then design cancer-screening tests, based on those compounds.”

The team hopes that the study could help pave the way to larger-scale research projects that can unlock the power of canine scent detection as an efficient means of ultimately identifying cancer biomarkers.

The team is planning further research in November, when breast-cancer patients will donate samples of their breath for trained cancer-sniffing dogs, in the hope that the samples can be separated into their chemical components, and presented to the dogs.