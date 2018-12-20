Dog of the week – Zoe

Live Arico news

ZOE is nine years old, and an amazing dog. She arrived at Live Arico, four years ago. Her previous owners had abused her, but she loves to play.

She is very peaceful, listens to orders and is well behaved, and really deserves a good and loving home. Zoe is super with other dogs, adults and children, so give her a chance to meet you, and we promise you will not regret it.

Heartfelt thanks

This Christmas season, we have had lots of help and support from residents, business owners and tourists alike. Yates Bar and Restaurant held their Christmas Party on the 9th December, with proceeds of the fundraising being split between Live Arico and Helping Hands.

We both received a donation of 500 euros, and we are so grateful to all who came along. We had our own Christmas party at Howlin at the Moon, which raised a fantastic 1025 euros. Many thanks to Howlin at the Moon, all the sponsors of the raffle prizes, the volunteers who worked so hard, and the public who came along and supported us.

We hope you all have a lovely Christmas and a peaceful and happy New Year.

Bag-packing volunteers

In partnership with Fight Against Cancer Tenerife (FACT), we will be bag-packing at Iceland, Las Chafiras, on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd December, between 10am-4pm, in two-hour shifts. We will be raising funds for both charities, and, if you can possibly help, we would be very grateful. Please contact Siobhan om 6762 61825.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a fantastic Christmas bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico