Dog of the week -Tony!

Live Arico news

LOOK at Tony, rescued a couple of months ago, with his siblings, from people selling puppies around the bars. He is the last one to find a home. He is small, but super mischievous, so he will need some training, but, at five months old, this can be done.

For more info, or to arrange a meeting, please call Elaine on 678 015653. Remember, every dog bred or bought takes away a rescue dog’s chance of a permanent home. Adopt, don’t shop!

Thank you Yates Show Bar!

A lovely Easter-Saturday afternoon was enjoyed by all at Yates Bar, Starco, where we raised almost 400 euros for the dogs! The event was hosted by Derrick Lynes, and featured entertainment from Suzy q, Alfie, Tony B, Ian Anderson, Ryan East, Lisa Mac, Kerry Railton, Michaela, Lucinda and Karen.

The Easter-egg hunt was great fun, and owner Karen´s kids did a great job selling their own toys. They even donated their tooth-fairy money – how sweet is that? Many, many thanks to all; we will definitely be back at this great venue soon.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410, we can sell them to help the dogs.

