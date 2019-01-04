Dog of the week -Tammy

This is Tammy. She was found as a puppy and adopted, but, unfortunately, her new owners had to bring her back to the shelter.

She suffers a lot in the kennel, and doesn’t understand why she is there. She is a well-behaved dog, and very quiet and sweet. She urgently needs a foster or forever home.

Please help us to find her a new family. It would be better if there were no cats. Tammy is now two years old.

A very happy New Year

May we wish you all a very happy and peaceful New Year. Thank you all for the support you have given us at Live Arico, which helped to save hundreds of animals, last year. The fight for animal welfare continues, and, as ever, we are stronger with you by our side.

Dog-walking club

The dog-walking club starts again on Saturday 12th January, from 9am-1pm. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander.

Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

