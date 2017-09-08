Dog of the week – Lion

Live Arico news

LION is a three-month-old male, and quite possibly the cleverest pup we have ever had. He will be a breeze to train. His paws are quite big, but it looks like his legs will be short; so let’s say he should be medium-sized when fully grown.

How super cute is he? Can you give him a home, and your love? Please call Sue on 629 388102 for more information, and to arrange a meeting or no-obligation trial. Adopt, don’t shop, is always the best policy!

We need a van!

Our van has died at the worst possible moment; the summer, when our shops are quiet. Isn’t it always the way? Although we dream of having one donated (dreams are good), realistically, if we can find a cheapish one, we will be happy. We need it for rescuing and moving our dogs around, so it’s quite urgent. If you know of one available, please get in touch.

Upcoming events

On Friday,15th September, we are back at the Top Square on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It’s been a while, so we will be going all out to make it a belter! Line-up to come, as we have only just arranged it, but, as always, it will be hosted by Suzy q and feature Colin Stevens’ Comedy Drag Show, Robbie Dominic, Kris the fire-eater, plus much more. See you there, from 8pm.

On Sunday, 24th September we have been invited onto the Mustcat on a private charter by the Globe Bar, Costa del Silencio. Come and join us for a three-hour sunset trip, leaving Las Galletas port at 6pm. The price is 35 euros, which includes paella and unlimited drinks. Call Sue on 629 388102 for your tickets, but be quick; we sold out last time.

Showstoppers 2017

Yes, it’s almost that time again. Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you, with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible? Well, you will have to come and see on Monday, 30th October at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos from 7pm – save the date.

Tickets are already on sale from all three Live Arico charity shops, or from the Cultural Centre reception. You can also book online at www.arona.org or call Sue on 629 388102. The proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl). Don’t miss it!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.